Deputies searching for suspects who burglarized Kershaw Co. gas station

KERSHAW ,SC (WOLO)-Deputies are investigating after a Midlands gas station was burglarized twice.

On 11/30/2019 and 12/13/2019, the Wrightway BP Gas Station on Highway 34 in Ridgeway S.C. was burglarized.

The suspect(s) took over 50 cartons of Newport Cigarettes valued at over $2,000 during both incidents, according to deputies.

KCSO investigators believe that there may have been two separate individuals that broke into the store on the two separate dates mentioned. Suspect(s) left in an unknown vehicle heading into Fairfield County.

Please contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (Inv. Jarrett Greenway) or 1-800-Crime-SC with any information connected with these two cases.