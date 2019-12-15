Deputies investigating after man found shot in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot in Richland County on Sunday.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Hallbrook Drive at 5:40 a.m.

Deputies say they found a man who had been shot in the upper body laying on the ground. The man was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.