Man fatally shot after attempting to break into someone’s home

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC(WOLO)- Deputies are investigating after a man was fatally shot after attempting to break into someone’s home Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 3900 block of Wellesley Drive at 6:15a.m.

Prior to the shooting, deputies responded to a domestic call at the same location, but one of the parties had left the scene.

Officials say the man later returned to the home and attempted to break in through a window. He was shot by the homeowner while doing so.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.