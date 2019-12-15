Prosecutors reviewing convicted SC sheriff’s other charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A prosecutor says he will decide by January will decide how to handle a dozen other charges still pending against a former South Carolina sheriff convicted earlier this year.

A judge sentenced ex-Greenville County sheriff Will Lewis to a year in prison in October for using his power and office to push a personal assistant to have sex with him. But Lewis remains free as he appeals.

Lewis still faces about a dozen other charges covering a range of additional misconduct from lying about conducting a background check on a deputy to intimidating his employees to try to keep them from cooperating with investigators.