Boeing will stop production of its troubled 737 Max

(CNN) – Boeing has announced it will stop the production of its 737 Max airplane.

The company says it will stop making the planes in January.

The planes were grounded worldwide in March after two crashes that killed 346 people.

The company said Monday the continued uncertainty of the 737 Max’s future forced it to make the drastic move to pause the plane’s production.

Boeing has continued to build 42 of the planes a month since the grounding, but has not been able to deliver them and now has an inventory of more than 400 of the airplanes in storage.