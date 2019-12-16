Human trafficking discussion held at Kershaw County teen center

KERSHAW COUNTY,SC (WOLO)- Kershaw County deputies teamed up with a teen center Monday night to bring awareness to human trafficking in the state.

Dozens of other parents brought their kids to the Jackson Teen Center for a human trafficking discussion.

“My daughter sat in the audience and I watched her facial expressions after hearing about what could happen, and what she needs to do to keep herself safe when I’m not around,” Stephanie Bracay, a parent said.

Officials say while shopping during the holidays you want to be aware of your surroundings. They also want you to be mindful of who your child is communicating with on social media and through text.

“We keep overlooking technology,” Sheriff Lee Boan said. “That technology is there and that’s how these predators are preying on our kids.”

Another target for human traffickers are runaways. In Kershaw 67 runaways were reported this year. Officials say leaving home puts you in a vulnerable position.

“Once you leave your parents house you come dependent on someone else,” Boan said. “That’s how these predators are able to prey on kids. They become dependent on those needs. They need money, food, shelter.”