November – Second Warmest Globally
November 2019 was the second warmest on record according to NOAA. Below are some of their highlighted findings:
The November temperature across global land and ocean surfaces was 1.66°F (0.92°C) above the 20th-century average of 55.2°F (12.9°C) and was the second highest for November in the 1880–2019 record. Only November 2015 was warmer. The five warmest Novembers have all occurred since 2013.
- November 2019 marked the 43rd consecutive November and the 419th consecutive month with temperatures, at least nominally, above the 20th century average.
- November 2019 was characterized by warmer-than-average conditions across much of the global land and ocean surfaces. Record-warm November temperature departures from average were present across parts of the North and Western Pacific Ocean, Africa, southern Asia, South America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and northwestern Indian Ocean. Cooler-than-average conditions were present across the eastern half of the contiguous U.S. and southeastern Canada and northern parts of the Atlantic Ocean, as well as across parts of northern and southwestern Asia. However, no land or ocean areas had record-cold November temperatures.
- Regionally, South America, Africa, and the Hawaiian region had record-warm November temperatures. The Caribbean region had its second warmest November on record, trailing behind November 2015. Europe had its seventh warmest November on record.