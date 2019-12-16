November – Second Warmest Globally

November 2019 was the second warmest on record according to NOAA. Below are some of their highlighted findings:

The November temperature across global land and ocean surfaces was 1.66°F (0.92°C) above the 20th-century average of 55.2°F (12.9°C) and was the second highest for November in the 1880–2019 record. Only November 2015 was warmer. The five warmest Novembers have all occurred since 2013.