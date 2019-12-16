Seth Hopkins expected to enter plea for criminal sexual conduct charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The son of the man arrested in a deadly shoot out with Florence County Officers last year, will have a plea hearing this morning.

Seth David Hopkins is set to enter a guilty plea on a criminal sexual conduct charge at 9:30 a.m. at the Richland County Courthouse.

Seth’s father, Fred Hopkins, is accused of shooting seven law enforcement officers in Florence in October of 2018, as they attempted to serve a search warrant for Seth.

Two officers were killed in the shootout and five other wounded.