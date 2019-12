Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a cab driver was shot and killed Sunday night.

Police say it happened on Brookridge Dr. around 10pm Dec. 15th.

Investigators say the victim was shot while working for the Checker Yellow Cab Company.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

If you have any information on this incident call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.