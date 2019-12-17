Christmas comes early for a Goose creek SC lottery scratch off winner

Columbia, SC ( WOLO)— The holiday season is always a magical time, especially for a Goose Creek woman who couldn’t go back to sleep after scratching off an instant ticket that hit big.

Lottery officials say, Denise Henderson went to the Publix Super Market along Saint James Ave in Goose Creek. Unsure of what to buy, the clerk suggested she get the Bonus Bonanza ticket.

Henderson bought four of the tickets and the third one was a whopping $250 thousand dollar winner.

Henderson says she showed it to her daughter and went back to bed. But not to sleep.

Henderson was up first thing in the morning to check her ticket at the Publix she purchased it from and confirmed her win.

Henderson’s next stop, the Lottery Claims Center to redeem her prize.

“I’m still in shock,” Denise said. “It won’t be real till I get the check.”

Lottery officials say you could be just as lucky since five top prizes of $250,000 dollars for the Bonus Banaza scratch off are still floating somewhere out there with odds of 1 in 675,000 to win.

For selling the claimed ticket, Publix Super Market in Goose Creek wins too. They received a commission of $2,500 dollars.