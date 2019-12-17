RCSD investigates Aster Circle shooting, 1 hospitalized

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is actively looking for the person a, or persons that fired a gun into a moving car injuring one person.

According to authorities, a woman was riding in a white Audi A4 along Aster Circle, near Bluff Road and Shop Road around 5PM Tuesday evening. Officials say the victim was the passenger in the car when deputies say someone shot into the car through the back window.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a bullet wound to the leg. Authorities could not say at this time if the injury appeared to be life threatening or not and are still canvassing the area searching for clues.

Deputies are hoping anyone who saw something will come forward and share any information that could help with this investigation.You can do so anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.