Australia Sets Record for Hottest Day

There’s heat, and then there’s Australia heat. The country set a new record for its hottest day Tuesday as the average maximum temperature across Australia reached 40.9 degrees Celsius (105.6 degrees Fahrenheit). That’s 0.6 degrees Celsius (1.1 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the previous record set in January 2013.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology announced this new record on Twitter Tuesday, according to its preliminary figures. This record-breaking heat doesn’t come as a surprise, though. The agency expected as much, and it also expects the heat to “intensify” through Wednesday.

Here’s the tweet: “Preliminary results suggest that the 17th December was Australia’s hottest day on record at 40.9 ºC, with the average maximum across the country as a whole, exceeding the previous record of 40.3 ºC on the 7th January 2013. http://ow.ly/cEwS50xCLFh ”