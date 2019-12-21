Big lineup of concerts at Colonial Life Arena in 2020

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the hot concerts coming to Columbia including KISS and guest David Lee Roth

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO–The Colonial Life Arena continues to pack the concert schedule for 2020. Here’s Crysty Vaughan with a look.

Rock band KISS is coming to Columbia and on Tuesday they announced a special guest will hit the stage. Tuesday, the band announced that David Lee Roth has been added as a special guest to the last legs of the ‘END OF THE ROAD TOUR’.

The ‘End of the Road Tour’ will hit the stage at Colonial Life Arena February 11, 2020.

KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan pre sales.

Tickets to the general public are on sale now.

According to a release from the Colonial Life Arena, Tickets to the general public are on sale at ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Post Malone extends the Runaway Tour with a stop in Columbia on Saturday, February 29 at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Another big act announced for 2020:

Country music legend Alan Jackson is coming to the Colonial Life Arena and tickets are on sale now.

Jackson is bringing his 20-20 tour to the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

According to a release from the Colonial Life Arena, Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will bring decades of hits to South Carolina. Tickets and information are available online at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena or by visiting alanjackson.com/tour, where you can find information about Alan, his tour schedule, music and more.

Elton John is extending his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour with a stop in Columbia.

The tour will hit the stage at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Tickets are on sale now.

According to a release, Elton John, the number one top-performing solo male artist, announced 24 new concert dates to his sold out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be returning to Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, May 22.

Ticket information here : http://Ticketmaster.com and in-person at The Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on http://EltonJohn.com