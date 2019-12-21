FDA: Hard boiled, peeled eggs linked to multi-state outbreak of listeria

Rochelle Dean,

Image: FDA

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A multi-state outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to foods that contain hard boiled eggs in being investigated by the FDA, CDC and state and local partners. The FDA tells us seven people in five different states reported becoming sick after eating or being exposed to products containing hard boiled, peeled eggs.

According to health officials Almark Foods recalled and suspended production of hard-boiled and peeled eggs in pails because of the possibility of it being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.  The FDA says the hard-boiled and peeled eggs were sold in pails under the following brands, “Rainbow Select Hard-cooked Eggs”, “Rainbow Select Hard-cooked Eggs in Vinegar”, “Nic’s Salad Hard-boiled Eggs”, “Almark Hard-cooked Eggs,” and “Sutherland Select Hard-cooked Eggs”.

The FDA strongly recommends restaurants and retailers who have used the above products to do a deep cleaning of their food processors to cut down on the possibility of cross contamination. They are also asking that none of the item listed in the recall be served or sold to customers, as they were not sold to people directly.
Below is a complete list of all of the products included in the recall:
Product Name Size Product ID Use By Date
Almark Foods Hard Cooked Broken Egg Whites 20 LBS 42020 12/19/2019, 1/23/2020, 1/24/2020
Almark Hard-cooked Eggs 20 LBS 30020 1/29/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/24/2019, 2/14/2020
Egggs Select Whole Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs 23 LBS 64023-05 1/27/2020
Nic’s Peeled Pearls 23lb Salad Grade Hard-Boiled Eggs 23 LBS 17394 1/20/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/4/2020, 2/24/2020
Nic’s Peeled Pearls, Nic’s Salad Grade Hard-boiled Eggs 20 LBS 17395 12/24/2019, 12/25/2019, 12/31/2019, 1/6/2020, 1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/13/2020, 1/14/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/4/2020, 2/5/2020
Rainbow Farms 20 LB Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs 20 LBS 60020 1/13/2020, 1/20/2020, 1/21/2020, 1/22/2020, 1/27/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/11/2020, 2/14/2020, 2/17/2020, 2/18/2020, 2/24/2020
Rainbow Farms 23 LB Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs 23 LBS 60023 1/13/2020, 1/15/2019, 1/20/2020, 1/22/2019, 1/27/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/13/2020, 2/17/2020, 2/19/2020, 2/24/2020, 2/26/2020
Rainbow Farms 23 LB Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs in Vinegar 23 LBS 60023V 1/22/2020, 2/13/2020
Rainbow Farms 25 LB Hard Cooked, Peeled Eggs 25 LBS 60025 1/13/2020, 1/28/2020, 2/13/2020, 2/17/2020
Sutherland’s Food Service Inc., Premium Hard Cooked Peeled Select Whole Eggs 20 LBS 60020-3 1/15/2020
Categories: National News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts