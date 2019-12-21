FDA: Hard boiled, peeled eggs linked to multi-state outbreak of listeria

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A multi-state outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to foods that contain hard boiled eggs in being investigated by the FDA, CDC and state and local partners. The FDA tells us seven people in five different states reported becoming sick after eating or being exposed to products containing hard boiled, peeled eggs.

According to health officials Almark Foods recalled and suspended production of hard-boiled and peeled eggs in pails because of the possibility of it being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The FDA says the hard-boiled and peeled eggs were sold in pails under the following brands, “Rainbow Select Hard-cooked Eggs”, “Rainbow Select Hard-cooked Eggs in Vinegar”, “Nic’s Salad Hard-boiled Eggs”, “Almark Hard-cooked Eggs,” and “Sutherland Select Hard-cooked Eggs”.

The FDA strongly recommends restaurants and retailers who have used the above products to do a deep cleaning of their food processors to cut down on the possibility of cross contamination. They are also asking that none of the item listed in the recall be served or sold to customers, as they were not sold to people directly.

Below is a complete list of all of the products included in the recall: