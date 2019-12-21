FDA: Hard boiled, peeled eggs linked to multi-state outbreak of listeria
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A multi-state outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to foods that contain hard boiled eggs in being investigated by the FDA, CDC and state and local partners. The FDA tells us seven people in five different states reported becoming sick after eating or being exposed to products containing hard boiled, peeled eggs.
According to health officials Almark Foods recalled and suspended production of hard-boiled and peeled eggs in pails because of the possibility of it being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The FDA says the hard-boiled and peeled eggs were sold in pails under the following brands, “Rainbow Select Hard-cooked Eggs”, “Rainbow Select Hard-cooked Eggs in Vinegar”, “Nic’s Salad Hard-boiled Eggs”, “Almark Hard-cooked Eggs,” and “Sutherland Select Hard-cooked Eggs”.
|Product Name
|Size
|Product ID
|Use By Date
|Almark Foods Hard Cooked Broken Egg Whites
|20 LBS
|42020
|12/19/2019, 1/23/2020, 1/24/2020
|Almark Hard-cooked Eggs
|20 LBS
|30020
|1/29/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/24/2019, 2/14/2020
|Egggs Select Whole Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs
|23 LBS
|64023-05
|1/27/2020
|Nic’s Peeled Pearls 23lb Salad Grade Hard-Boiled Eggs
|23 LBS
|17394
|1/20/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/4/2020, 2/24/2020
|Nic’s Peeled Pearls, Nic’s Salad Grade Hard-boiled Eggs
|20 LBS
|17395
|12/24/2019, 12/25/2019, 12/31/2019, 1/6/2020, 1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/13/2020, 1/14/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/4/2020, 2/5/2020
|Rainbow Farms 20 LB Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs
|20 LBS
|60020
|1/13/2020, 1/20/2020, 1/21/2020, 1/22/2020, 1/27/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/11/2020, 2/14/2020, 2/17/2020, 2/18/2020, 2/24/2020
|Rainbow Farms 23 LB Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs
|23 LBS
|60023
|1/13/2020, 1/15/2019, 1/20/2020, 1/22/2019, 1/27/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/13/2020, 2/17/2020, 2/19/2020, 2/24/2020, 2/26/2020
|Rainbow Farms 23 LB Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs in Vinegar
|23 LBS
|60023V
|1/22/2020, 2/13/2020
|Rainbow Farms 25 LB Hard Cooked, Peeled Eggs
|25 LBS
|60025
|1/13/2020, 1/28/2020, 2/13/2020, 2/17/2020
|Sutherland’s Food Service Inc., Premium Hard Cooked Peeled Select Whole Eggs
|20 LBS
|60020-3
|1/15/2020