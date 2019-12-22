Columbia Police: overnight shooting gang related

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that occurred Saturday night in North Columbia.

Officers say around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers were on patrol in the Norman Street area and heard multiple gunshots.

According to Police, officers responded to 4813 Norman Street and found a 23-year-old male victim outside.

According to the Richland County Coroner, Gary Watts, Keon Tucker (DOB: 2-5-1996) died as a result of a gunshot wound to the upper body.

During the police response, officers say large crowds gathered in the roadway; many people ran from the scene when the initial gunshots were fired.

Officials say after circulating the area and maintaining crowd control, officers collected ballistic evidence from the crime scene and discovered that a Silas Brook Court home was struck by gunfire. There were no reports of injuries at the home.

Chief W. H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook says, “These ruthless, conscious less trigger pullers have a complete lack of respect for themselves and others, and a disregard for the sanctity of life. Our community should be outraged by the level of gun violence being perpetrated in our neighborhoods.”

According to officials, The Midlands Gang Task Force which is comprised of law enforcement agencies including CPD and RCSD are working together regarding this investigation.