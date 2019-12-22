President Donald Trump heads to Florida for holiday

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has escaped the chill of Washington and his impeachment to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s in Florida with family and friends. One thing he isn’t celebrating is the delay in his Senate impeachment trial. Trump flew to his Palm Beach resort on Friday, two days after the House impeached him. But the Senate’s Republican and Democratic leaders have yet to agree on trial procedure. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t plan to send the two articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate until she knows more about the process. One of Trump’s Republican allies says he’s “mad as hell” about the development.