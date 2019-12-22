Ring in the New year with ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ at Edventure Children’s Museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Now your kids can count down to the New Year, even if Midnight is past their bedtime.

Edventure Children’s Museum announced they’re hosting a Noon New Year’s countdown.

The event features live music, a juice box toast, and a countdown to Noon.

The party takes places from 10am-2pm.

Noon Year’s Eve is free with museum admission!

Click here for more information: https://www.edventure.org/columbia/plan-your-visit/events