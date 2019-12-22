SC DOT warns of possible flooded roads, downed trees

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As the Midlands prepares for the possibility of heavy rains Monday and Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be safe.

The SCDOT is urging motorists all across South Carolina to use extreme caution as heavy rain is predicted for Sunday and Monday.

Flooding and downed trees could occur, says the SCDOT, they are telling motorists not to attempt to drive through standing water. Please “Turn around, don’t drown!”

SCDOT officials remind drivers to be on the lookout for flooded roads and downed trees.

SCDOT urges motorists to not drive through standing water. If a flooded road has been closed with barricades, do not attempt to drive around them.