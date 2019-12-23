One killed in vehicle crash on I-77 South in Richland County

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed overnight in a vehicle crash on I-77 Southbound.

Troopers say it happened at 2:21 a.m. on I-77 South at mile marker 22.

According to investigators, the vehicle ran off the road, struck a guard rail and hit a ditch.

Officials say the victim later died at a hospital and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.