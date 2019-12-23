One person has died after a moped accident last week in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC., – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a moped hit a truck last week.
Troopers say the incident happened Monday, December 16th around 7:30 p.m. on Broad River Road in Richland County.
According to investigators, the victim was riding a moped when it hit the back of the truck.
Officials say the moped driver later died at a hospital Saturday.
Authorities say the two people in the truck weren’t injured.
Highway Patrol is investigating.