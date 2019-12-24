Complimentary parking at some City meters and garages for the holidays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have plans to head downtown for the holidays, the City of Columbia is offering free meter and parking garage parking on certain days.

In a release from the City, they announced the following:

ON-STREET METER OPERATIONS

Complimentary/NO ENFORCEMENT CITY WIDE: Tuesday, December 24th-Wednesday, December 25th

CITY PARKING DECK OPERATIONS

Complimentary/GATES WILL BE RAISED AT ALL “GATED” CITY PARKING FACILITIES: 3AM Tuesday (late Monday night), December 24th– 3AM Thursday (late Wednesday night), December 26th

NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY

ON-STREET METER OPERATIONS

Complimentary/NO ENFORCEMENT CITY WIDE: Wednesday, January 1st

CITY PARKING DECK OPERATIONS

Complimentary/GATES WILL BE RAISED AT ALL “GATED” CITY PARKING FACILITIES: 5PM Tuesday, December 31st-3AM Thursday (late Wednesday night), January 2nd

NOTE:

As a reminder, the following parking facilities offer free parking after 6PM weekdays and as well as weekend parking on Saturday and Sunday.