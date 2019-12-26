Select Starbucks offer ‘pop up parties’ until end of year

(CNN) — If Christmas and all of the shopping took a lot out of you and you’re in need of a “pick me up” this may be right up your alley. Select Starbucks locations are hosting “pop-up parties” through the end of the year.

Each day 200 stores will offer free drinks to customers from 1PM to 2PM in the afternoon.

The locations will change, so Starbucks has a website to help.

All you gave to do is go to Starbuckspopup.com each day through December 31st to see which stores are hosting parties that day.