Here’s one way to have a ‘dry’ start to the new year

(CNN) — During the holidays you might be overindulging and we aren’t just talking about the food.

If you have had more than your share of adult beverages January could be a great time for a break from alcohol.”Dry January” is a chance for your body to reset in the new year. ditching alcohol can help you sleep better, avoid extra calories, and even save some money.

“Dry January” has picked up steam since it began in 20-13 with more than 4 million abstaining in 20-18