Online holiday sales make a 19 percent jump

(CNN) —It was a red-letter holiday season for online sales here in the United States.

E-Commerce sales from November 1st through December 24th increased nearly 19-percent compared to the same time frame last year.

That’s according to credit card company MasterCard.

Overall retail purchases, with exception to automobiles, were up more than three-percent compared to 2018 sales.

An adviser to MasterCard says the later than usual Thanksgiving holiday may have played a factor in the sales numbers this year.