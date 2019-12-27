SC Museum hosts an ‘Enchanted Tea Party’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Christmas may be over, but the SC State Museum still has some holiday magic up their sleeve.

Friday December 27th, your children can get carried away with an evening museum officials say is sure to “spark young guests’ imagination” During the ‘Enchanted Tea Party’, guests will be able to go into the world of Disney’s Frozen and even meet the characters ‘Anna’ and her ‘Elsa’ from the hit movie.

But that’s not all. Participants will get the chance to enjoy a 4D show and planetarium shows and more. Parents bringing their little ones are encouraged to have them get in on the act, by dressing the part in their favorite costumes.

The fun kicks off at 6PM -9PM at the SC State Museum located at 301 Gervais street. Tickets will run you between $9-$12 dollars. For more information, click here