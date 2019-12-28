Spotify announces it will stop running political ads

(CNN) – Spotify has announced it will stay out of politics in 2020.

The music streaming service announced Friday it will no longer accept political ads, claiming it doesn’t have the ability to “responsibly validate” the ads.

The political ads will no longer play in Spotify’s ad-supported tier for music streaming and in its original and exclusive podcasts.

The policy only affects its service in the US because that’s the only market where it sells political ads.