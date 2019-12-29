4 arrested after driving car stolen on Christmas Day

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies arrested four people after a car was stolen on Christmas Day in Lugoff.

Officials got a tip around 2:15am on Sunday about a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood off of White Pond Road in Elgin. A Kershaw county deputy patrolling the area attempted to stop the car, but officials say they refused.

A chase ensued and the vehicle was finally stopped on I-20 in Columbia with the assistance of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen from Lugoff on Christmas day.

All four occupants were arrested for being in possession of the stolen car. The driver may receive additional charges.

Deputies say a Lugoff neighborhood was hit earlier this week and vehicles were gone through. No vehicle windows were broken. Valuables, including firearms, and some vehicles were stolen during that incident.