SC med school campus opening in former department store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The Medical University of South Carolina’s new campus is opening in a former department store.

The Post and Courier reports that Dec. 30 is the opening date for the 128,000-square-foot MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion at the Citadel Mall.

The campus is opening on time, at a total cost of $29.4 million. A university spokeswoman says services – from ambulatory surgery to musculoskeletal care and ophthalmology – will be phased in by mid-January.