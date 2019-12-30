Changes coming to minimum Wage in the New Year

CNN–In consumer news, the minimum wage is set to go up across nearly half of all states in the U.S. in the new year.

24 states and 48 cities and counties are raising their minimum wage, for a total of 72 jurisdictions. According to the advocacy group national employment law project, the increase goes into effect on New Year’s Day for 20 states and 26 cities and counties, mostly in California.

The rest of the states will raise the wage later in the year, according to officials.