RCSD still searching for suspect caught on cam robbing Two Notch Restaurant

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Deputies continue to search for a suspect they say, was caught on camera, robbing a local restaurant at gunpoint.

Deputies say on December 18, the man seen on video entered the Edo Hibachi on Two Notch Road, pointed a gun at an employee, demanded money and food before taking off.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

Video Courtesy RCSD