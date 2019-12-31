President signs law to help prevent ‘robo-calls’ in 2020

(CNN) — While ringing in the new year, your cell phone could be ringing a lot less.

President Donald Trump signed a law just in time to ring in a new year increasing fines for companies that use robocall technology.

The “Traced Act” gives officials the authority to fine companies ten-thousand dollars for each illegally placed call. The new law comes after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a nation-wide crackdown of robo-calls in June.

The traced act is a bi-partisan measure passed by the House and Senate earlier this year.

Americans have dealt with more than one billion such calls.