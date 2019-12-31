Some Australian Cities are canceling New Year’s fireworks due to Wildfire Danger

PERTH, Australia (AP) –Australia’s capital, Canberra, and other cities are canceling New Year’s fireworks shows as the wildfire danger worsens in oppressive summer heat.

Pressure is mounting for the iconic celebrations in Sydney to be canceled as well, but Australia’s prime minister has said the show should go on to show Australia’s resiliency.

Scores of wildfires are burning and total fire bans are in effect in Sydney and other places. In Victoria state, out-of-control wildfires were forcing thousands of people to evacuate. The state capital, Melbourne, had a high temperature of 106 Fahrenheit.