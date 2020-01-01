New drug is approved by the FDA for pancreatic cancer patients

(CNN) — There’s a new treatment option for pancreatic cancer patients here in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of “Lynparza, “a drug that’s already used to treat ovarian and breast cancer.

The medication is approved for pancreatic cancer patients whose tumors didn’t grow after at least 16-weeks of chemotherapy.

The drug’s producers say pancreatic cancer is the 12-th most common form of cancer, but the third deadliest. Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek has been open about his battle with this same type of cancer and civil rights icon, Congressman John Lewis announced last week that he too was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.