Former Furman player, USC assistant Sam Wyche dead at 74

Sam Wyche, who coached the Cincinnati Bengals to an appearance in the Super Bowl, has died at age 74.

Wyche’s son told Cincinnati’s WCPO-TV that the cause of death was complications from cancer.

“Sam was a wonderful guy,” team owner Mike Brown said in a statement. “We got to know him as both a player and a coach. As our coach, he had great success and took us to the Super Bowl. He was friends with everyone here, both during his tenure as head coach and afterwards. We not only liked him, we admired him as a man. He had a great generosity of spirit and lived his life trying to help others. We express our condolences to Jane and his children Zak and Kerry.”

Wyche coached the Bengals for eight seasons from 1984 to 1991 and also was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons from 1992 to 1995.

He went 61-66 with Cincinnati and guided the Bengals to an appearance in Super Bowl XXIII, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.