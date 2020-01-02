Greenville Police Chief resigns amid SLED investigation

Greenville, SC (AP) — An upstate police chief who has been under investigation for allegedly giving preferential treatment to a businessman is stepping down from his post.

Greenville police chief ken miller resigned yesterday after First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe announced that Miller would not face criminal charges following an investigation from SLED.

A city spokesperson says Miller will receive a severance payment equal to four months of his salary.

‘Deputy Chief Howie Thompson will continue to serve as interim police chief.