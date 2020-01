Father, Daughter killed in deadly New Year’s Day hunting accident

(CNN/WCBD) Winnsboro, SC— A 30 year old man and his nine year old daughter were fatally shot in a hunting accident in South Carolina on New Year’s day.

Authorities say while their hunting group was ‘driving deer’, which is a way of getting the animals to move into a certain area as hunters prepare to shoot them, the father and daughter were mistaken for deer and shot and killed.

Hanna Powers spoke with grieving family and friends.

