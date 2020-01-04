Swearing In Ceremony set for Tuesday for City of Columbia Council Members

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Happening Tuesday, a swearing-in ceremony will be held for two re-elected City Council members and one newly elected City Council member, say city officials.

 According to a release, the following Council members will be sworn in:

–      Councilman Howard Duvall (re-elected /at-large)

–      Councilman Edward McDowell (re-elected /district 2)

–      Councilman-Elect Will Brennan (newly elected /district 3)

 When: January 7, 2020 at 11 AM

 Where: City Hall, 1737 Main Street, in Council Chambers (3rd floor)

