Man arrested after shooting inside Vista nightclub that injured 2

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- A man has been arrested after a shooting in the vista that injured two people.

Willie Lee Jones,33, is being charged with four counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting happened inside a club on Gervais street after an altercation.

Columbia police say Jones was escorted out of the club by staff and went to his car and grabbed a weapon. Jones came back inside the club and fired multiple shots, according to police.

Two people were suffered non life threatening injuries.

Police are collecting video evidence as the investigation continues.

