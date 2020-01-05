Officer killed after shooting at Florence Airport

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — An officer was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Florence Airport, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

An official with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says the suspect initially fled the scene, but was later apprehended by Florence County Deputies.

Dozens of police officers and deputies were still on the scene near the Florence Regional Airport Sunday morning, according to Tommy Crosby, with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Every entrance and exit to the airport was blocked.

The official with SLED says interviews are being conducted and officers are gathering and analyzing forensic evidence.

Information will be summarized in a case file report and submitted to prosecutors.

Flights are operating on a normal schedule, according to Florence Regional Airport Director.

Deputies caught the suspect near a car lot on Highway 52 near Effingham in Florence County, according to a source involved in the investigation.

About five officers were on the scene of the incident. They were walking around and pictures.

They’ve put up crime scene tape at the entrance of the business.

Community members said there was a police chase that ended at the car lot and a person was arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The SLED official is the first officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina.