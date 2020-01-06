Employee at correctional facility accused of bringing contraband to prisoner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A commissary worker at Lieber Correctional Institution was arrested after she allegedly supplied an inmate with watches.

Khadijah Ravenel, 25, was fired after her arrest.

According to the arrest warrant, the inmate offered Ravenel $100 per watch; Ravenel claimed she never accepted the payment.

The Dorchester County woman is charged with providing contraband to a prisoner.

According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Ravenel furnished the contraband on January 1 and in December of 2019.

Another watch was later located in Ravenel’s vehicle that she was to bring in on a later date, the warrant states.