A man out on bond is accused of attempted murder after deputies say he shot his cousin

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — A Cordova man out on bond for attempted murder is facing the same charge for a second time in an unrelated incident.

Authorities say, 30 year old Raynard Ballard II was denied bond during an appearance in court Tuesday for allegedly shooting his cousin and stealing his car.

Authorities say the incident took place along Owens street around 3:20 the morning of December 28th, 2019.

Once deputies arrived at the residence, they say they located a man who said he had given Ballard, his cousin a ride to multiple locations in the Edisto Drive area. At one of the stops, the victim says Ballen went into a home, came back to the car and according to a report said he “had to take care of his family”

The victim told investigators his cousin shot him in the leg and drove off in a rented Ford Fusion.Officials say the victim had to crawl out of the street in search of help.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing an argument in a nearby parking lot prior to the shooting.

Ballen is charged with Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Grand Larceny and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime.