WATCH: Frank Martin addresses Gamecocks’ lack of toughness after loss to Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — After the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-6, 0-1 SEC) dropped their Southeastern Conference opener to Florida (10-4, 2-0) 81-68, Frank Martin didn’t point at any stats or any specific plays that determined the outcome of the game.

He pointed at his team’s toughness, or lack thereof.

South Carolina was out-rebounded 42 to 30 in the loss, and according to Martin could not defend on-ball throughout the game.

He spoke to the media about how troubling it is to see a team of his lack defensive toughness, and what needs to be done to correct it before South Carolina’s next conference game against Tennessee on Saturday.