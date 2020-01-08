Serve and Connect sets up fund for fallen officer, Founder Kassy Alia Ray offers support

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A memorial fund has been set up to help the family of fallen officer Jackson Winkeler.

Winkeler was shot and killed during a traffic stop Sunday while working as a security officer at the Florence Regional Airport.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott has more on how one Midlands Non-Profit leader is calling on the community to support his family during this tragic time.

Nearly five years after she lost her husband in the line of duty, one Columbia nonprofit leader is offering her support for officer Winkeler’s family.

Kassy Alia Ray Founder of Serve and Connect has started a fundraiser to help Winkeler’s family during this tragic time. Since 2015, Serve and Connect has raised 500-thousand dollars for families of fallen officers in South Carolina.

Ray met with Winkeler’s parents and says the funds will go towards helping the family with unexpected costs while also honoring his dedication to service.

You can donate by clicking here https://serveandconnect.charityproud.org/Donate/Index/5794