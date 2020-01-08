State Flags to fly at Half Staff in honor of slain SC officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Flags across South Carolina will fly at Half Staff Thursday in honor of fallen Officer Jackson Winkeler.

Governor Henry McMaster ordered the flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, January 9, 2020,

Winkeler was shot and killed during a traffic stop Sunday while working as a security officer at the Florence Regional Airport.

Officer Winkeler’s funeral will take place Thursday at 11am at the Florence Center.