2019 saw the highest number of measles cases in 27 years

(CNN) – Health officials say 2019 was the worst year for the measles since 1992.

The majority of cases were among people who were not vaccinated against measles.

Six cases of measles were reported to the CDC in December bringing the case total to 1,282. That’s the highest number of cases in 27 years.

Cases were confirmed in 31 states although New York alone accounted for almost three quarters of the cases.

128 people who had measles in 2019 had to be hospitalized.