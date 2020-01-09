American Red Cross annual blood drive pumps life into Midlands

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— An annual event to keep blood supply flowing for those in need has helped the Red Cross replenish their depleted stock.

According to officials, before Thursday’s day long blood drive they were in a critical need for donations. In fact, organizers say they had less than 3 days worth of a supply and 500 fewer blood drives because of the bustling holiday season.

After dozens of residents took time out of their day to come out and rolled up their sleeves, the organization says they are in better shape to respond to emergencies in the Midlands.

Between donations made at Sandhills and Irmo, the blood drive collected 102 units of blood. Just shy of this year’s goal of 110 units.

The Red Cross thanks all those who came out to support the event by making just one donation that can save up to 3 lives. And say,

‘We appreciate all of your efforts to help fulfill this lifesaving need.’

Each year ABC Columbia News, part ers with the RedCross, and IHeart radio and members like you from the community to keep pumping life into Columbia.