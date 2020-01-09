U.S. Army: text messages claiming you’ve been drafted are a hoax

(CNN) — The U.S. Army is warning about a wave of fake text messages telling Americans they’ve been drafted to fight in Iran.

Screenshots of the texts provided by US Army recruiting command showed spelling and grammatical errors. That’s one key indicator they’re fake. Officials say another, is that the draft was suspended in the 70’s and it would take an act of Congress in order to bring it back.

So far there have been no reports of Americans showing up to recruiting branches as a result of the texts. Last week, the Selective Service website crashed amid heightened searches. The agency attributed that to the spread of misinformation following the tension with Iran.