Bank robber dubbed ‘Bad Wig Bandit’ believed to be behind 3 Charlotte bank robberies

He's believed to have robbed three banks in the past few weeks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – The same man is believed to be responsible for robbing three banks in the Charlotte area and the FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding the culprit.

The third robbery was just hours later in Gastonia, during which he wore a more subdued disguise.

Do you recognize this suspect? The Bad Wig Bandit is believed to have robbed 3 banks in 3 weeks in NC. @GPDNC @HPDNC #BelmontPolice pic.twitter.com/A0duwj4JrK — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) January 10, 2020

The FBI said the man, who they are calling the “Bad Wig Bandit,” hit the BB&T on Northcross Drive in Huntersville on Dec. 13, 2019.

On Jan. 8, the same person could be seen on surveillance video robbing the New Horizon Bank on Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont. About five hours later, he allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo on Cox Road in Gastonia.

In each robbery, he wore a different wig, the FBI said.

Call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or go to tips.fbi.gov if you have any information about who the man is.