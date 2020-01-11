Police Officer hurt during police pursuit in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department says a man has been arrested after a police pursuit that left a police officer hurt.

The department says officers were called to 230 North Beltline Drive Friday at around 6:26 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person inside of a vehicle.

They say Charles W. Bailey put his vehicle in reverse while trying to get away, causing him to briefly drag the officer and crash into another vehicle in a parking lot.

The department says Bailey got away but was later caught near Francis Marion Road and Pepper Tree Road.

Bailey was charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights.

He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

The officer was treated for minor injuries.