Babies at Prisma Health Hospital getting into the spirit with Clemson Onesies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Some newborns at Prisma Health were all decked out for the National Championship.

On Monday, in honor of the Clemson Tigers appearance in the National Championship, Prisma Health offered Clemson onesies to all new babies.

Meet baby Marshall, born to parents Josh and Brittany of Gaston, SC at 6:52 a.m on Monday at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.

Baby Marshall weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was dressed in orange for his big debut.

Officials say Prisma Health is the official team physicians of Clemson Athletics and an academic and research partner with Clemson University.